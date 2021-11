Netflix’s first video games come to Android

Video games produced by Netflix will begin to be a reality. The company announces that starting November 3, all Netflix subscribers will have access to the first mobile games.

These titles will be available on Android and there will be five: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up. All can be played without paying any extra and only an active subscription to the main Netflix service will be necessary.

The company also explains some important details about how its gaming division will operate. First of all, these will appear within the Neflix application for Android, either on tablets or phones in a special section from which they can be downloaded and played.

The games will not require extra payments nor will they have microtransactions, as is already a tradition in the mobile world.

Another important detail is that to use the games, an internet connection will not be totally necessary: ​​”Some may require a connection, but others can be played in offline mode,” says Netflix, “to make those moments without Wi-Fi or with a bad signal more tolerable. ”.

In addition, the games will be available to all user profiles within the same account and without limits, as it works now: a limited number of users at the same time, depending on the plan.

Netflix says these five games are just the beginning of its ambitious plan to enter the world of mobile video games. It is worth noting again that this announcement is only for Android and that these titles should also be expanded to iOS in the future, especially so that its users in the United States are not left out of the party.

However, the fact that the games are downloaded from the Netflix application and not from the Apple store could be a stone in the shoe that in other cases has ended in gigantic and million-dollar lawsuits.

