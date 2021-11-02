Netflix star! How did Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley rise to fame?

USA. – Penn badgley turns 35 this November 1, and we want to celebrate it with the star of Netflix. The actor has an extensive career in series and films for adolescents such as the one remembered “Gossip girl”. Today, we will remember some of his most memorable works.

Let’s go back to its beginnings; the actor started in the world of cinema with the film “John Tucker Must Die”. In this romantic comedy he had to put himself in the shoes of the younger brother of the typical popular boy. His character named Scott is shy, but he has a great personality. The problems begin when he finds out that the girl he likes is trying to destroy his brother.

We continue with “Easy A “g that was starred by the great Emma Stone. In this project, Penn badgley he played his romantic interest. The main character never manages to understand if this boy wants her as a friend or as something more than that. This role allowed the actor to be part of one of the most remembered series of the first decade of the 2000s.

We talk about “Gossip Girl” in the renowned series that began in 2007 Badgley stepped into the shoes of Dan Humphrey, the boy with a scholarship from one of the most exclusive schools in New York. He ends up falling in love with the most popular girl in the place, although he has to go through several challenges to be with her, among which is not being seen by Gossip Girl. The latter manages a page where everyone’s secrets are known.

Finally, we have the current success of Netflix “You”, which tells the story of Joe, a young man who becomes obsessed with a certain type of women. This character thinks that he is doing good when in fact all he does is complicate the lives of the people he frequents. This series has taken off the career of Penn badgley, and currently has 3 seasons.