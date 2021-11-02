Netflix launches its video games for mobile devices in Mexico!

If something has made us very clear Netflix, is that they are always looking for a way to reinvent themselves and explore other markets. However, in recent months we were left with a square eye when rumors emerged that in addition to having a huge presence in film and television, they wanted to enter the world of video games (HERE we leave you all the information). Of course, this news surprised locals and strangers, because no one expected them to fully enter this industry.

Slowly, the streaming giant presented some titles that reached certain countries within its own platform. As if this were not enough and to confirm that they want to do great things within the gamer universe, a few weeks ago they bought Night School Studios, the company that develops games like Oxenfree. However, they just took an even bigger step by confirming that this concept will finally be available in our country.

Netflix finally launched its video games in Mexico!

It turns out that this November 2, Netflix announced with great fanfare that they will release their first video games in Mexico and around the world. This will be a completely new experience that will accompany all the series and movies that are in their huge catalog, and that we are sure that many will enjoy because they created games based on some of their most important franchises and other totally new ones. So take note because you won’t want to get off the phone for a long time.

In total there will be five titles that can be enjoyed from this day in the Google Play application store: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops. Here it is important to mention that for the moment, games will only be available to users with Android devices. Of course, anyway, they declared that this is only the beginning, as they seek to reach more users as well as create new games.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮 Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

And to all this, how do I start playing?

It is likely that after reading about the arrival of Netflix video games in Mexico you are wondering, How do i start playing? Well, it’s very simple, that’s what they have to do. The only thing they need – in addition to an Android device – is to have an active membership of the streaming service, they will not charge an extra fee. When you log into your platform profile, you will see the games as follows:

If you are on your mobile phone, you will see an exclusive row of games and a tab where you can select any game to download.

If you enter with your tablet, an exclusive row of games will also appear or you can download them from the drop-down menu by categories and start playing.

You can play on several devices with the same account. However, if you reach the limit of connected devices – as happens with series and movies – you will receive a warning and, if necessary, you can log out of those that are not in use. Another point we have to mention is that titles will only be available on adult profiles, but if you set a PIN to prevent children from using the profile, that same code will be required to log into Netflix and play.

Last but not least, an important point appears: connectivity. Yes OK, the streaming giant has made it clear that some video games may require an active internet connection, others – if not the vast majority – will be available to play in offline mode. So now you know, if you want to live this new experience that the platform brings to all its users in Mexico and other parts of the planet, you already know what you have to do to spend the day playing.