Netflix games are now available

After a series of tests in various regions, Netflix you are finally ready to launch your game show globally. As of today, November 2, all users of this streaming service on Android devices, they will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of titles inspired by the most popular properties of this company.

This service does not require an additional subscription or a separate payment, with your base account you can access various games, but only on mobile devices that use an Android operating system. This is the list of titles available at the moment:

-Stranger Things: 1984

-Stranger Things 3: The Game

-Shooting Hoops

-Card Blast

-Teeter Up

This was what was commented on the matter:

“Whether you’re craving a casual game that can start from scratch or an immersive experience that allows you to delve into your favorite stories, we want to start building a library of games that offers something for everyone. We are in the early days of creating a great gaming experience and we are excited to take you on this journey with us. “

These games do not have microtransactions, some can be enjoyed without an internet connection and are not available in children’s profiles. Although at the moment there is no specific date, eventually this service will reach iOS devices.

In related topics, these are the Netflix premieres for November. In the same way, here you can check the new details of the Tomb Raider series.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​enjoying certain games thanks to Netflix is ​​interesting. However, the list available at the moment does not attract attention, and it is important to consider that a large part of the offer that will reach the platform will not be focused on AAA experience, and will focus on an audience that enjoys mobile titles.

Via: Netflix