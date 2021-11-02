Netflix asked Adam Sandler to change the plot of his new movie

Sandler has shared new details of his next film with Netflix | A24

As part of his current deal with the Netflix catalog, Adam Sandler is currently filming “Hustle,” his new movie. After venturing into the world of golf and football, the “Happy Gilmore” and “The Longest Yard” star will now enter the basketball court with an NBA team in search of new talent.

Sandler recently participated in the program “The Dan Patrick Show”, revealing that Netflix executives asked him to make some changes in the plot of his film, which involved that this team of athletes would look for their new member in China, something that did not it would have been to the liking of the great N.

“There is no Netflix in China. So they said ‘Could you get us to find someone in Latin America or Europe? So the next thing you know is that I’m in Mallorca (Spain) ”. Sandler stars in this new film alongside Memphis Grizzlies forward Juancho Hernangómez, whom the actor praised for his performance in the film, ensuring that he does it much better than himself.

“This guy is crying in the middle of the scene, doing the right thing, just every joke he says I think ‘He said it softer than I would have. It’s destroying me, ‘says the veteran comedian. Adam Sandler points out that the film also features the participation of the Spanish Olympic team along with coach Doc Rivers, as well as other prominent NBA stars.

In “Hustle,” Adam Sandler shares credits with Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster. Sandler provided a bit of context on how the project came to be, as well as the role he plays in the film. The comedian plays a scout who has been in the league too long and is very passionate about his job despite not getting much attention for it.

“He wants to train someday and Robert Duvall owns the team and I’ve been recruiting for years and Duvall finally says ‘you know, I’ll make you the assistant coach this year,’ then he passes away and his son, who plays him Ben Foster, takes control of the team and he does not like me, so he throws me back on the road, “said Sandler, who at that point in the film meets the character of Hernangómez. The film does not have a release date yet.