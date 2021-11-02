Musk says he will donate the money if the process is transparent

It all started when the director of the United Nations World Food Program, David beasley, said that one sixth of the $ 36 billion Elon Musk net worth increased due to the historic Tesla-Hertz deal would eliminate food shortages for 42 million people. Beasley even referred to the words “unprecedented wealth“to that obtained by Musk.





Three days later, through his Twitter account, Elon Musk reacted: “if WFP can describe in a Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve the global hunger crisis, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it“.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

The importance of nuances

Actually, as it reads in your tweet, Beasley never said the $ 6 billion would eliminate the global hunger crisis, as Musk said. The sentence comes from how some media took up Beasley’s statement. CNN Business for instance cited to Beasley as if he had ensured that 2% of Musk’s wealth would eliminate world hunger, when Beasley clearly said that it would solve the problem of 42 million, not the global food shortage.

In a later tweet, Beasley himself said that the headline of CNN Musk reacted to was not accurate. “Headline not precise, $ 6 billion won’t solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration, and save 42 million people from the brink of starvation“, said Beasley.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $ 6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid / conflict / climate crises. – David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Then, Beasley proposed a talk to Musk to explain what the use of the money would be, to which Musk replied that he would continue to be willing to donate the money, as long as it is published in detail on Twitter what the processes would be for “that people can see exactly where the money is going“according to Musk.

From there the conversation has not really advanced since Beasley insists on a face-to-face meeting to talk about the processes of the United Nations World Food Program. As if communication wasn’t complicated enough, Musk also shared notes on his Twitter account about scandals of alleged mismanagement of UN resources.

With Hertz’s historic car purchase, Tesla reached a trillion dollar market cap last week.