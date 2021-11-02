Mother is rejected at her children’s school for having an account in OnlyFans

They spread her photos on OnlyFans and flag her for making money from adult content.

They take her out of school activities and tell her that she cannot participate with the children.

Mother will sue the school for discrimination, because it has already begun to affect her children.

OnlyFans continues to cause a stir on social networks and in the US media, as women who upload adult content continue to be judged and discriminated against for this way of making money. This is the case of Victoria Triece, a mother who was rejected at her children’s school.

As the young mother has revealed, she wanted to be a volunteer in her daughters’ school activities, but her photos reached the eyes of the board of directors and parents, who rejected her and humiliated her in front of the entire community.

The Florida-based elementary school emphasized its means of making money through OnlyFans with suggestive photos that, among many other things, are adult sexual content.

“No one has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged and very isolated ”, the 30-year-old mother told local media WESH TV.

According to the woman’s account, it was one of the parents who found her photos on social networks and notified the authorities of the educational establishment. In addition, in an act of bad faith, they shared her photos and disseminated them with the aim of humiliating her and pointing her out among adults.

“I was humiliated, and I shouldn’t, and no one else should care about what another parent does. I love spending time with my children and I have a great relationship with other parents and students, ”said Triece.

This event occurred at Sand Lake Elementary School, where her 10- and 5-year-old children study; however, the institution has not yet been proclaimed, as the mother showed evidence of how her image was disseminated without her consent. The mother has been making money with her OnlyFans account for two years and is popular for her beauty on Instagram.

Now Victoria Triece announced that she will turn to a lawyer to sue the school district for at least one million dollars (about 20 million pesos) in damages against morals against her and that of her children. Likewise, she will ask to be reinstated as a volunteer in school activities.

“What authoritarian mentality allows you to point the discriminatory finger at someone and tell them that we don’t approve of you and that you can’t be around children? That gets scary ”, highlights the woman in her story.

