Most shocking 2021 series

Although few films have been released in theaters this year, at least there are spectacular 2021 series that everyone should see.

Action, superheroes, science fiction, intrigue, animation and also some documentary. We have put together a list of the best series of 2021 from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV + and Disney Plus. So in order to see them all we recommend that you prepare a good coffee and enjoy many hours of entertainment. In addition, we are waiting for almost all of them to make a second season.

This is the best we have seen this year:

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video).

This animated series follows the life of Mark Grayson, a young man whose father is the greatest superhero on Earth. So when his powers awaken, he must continue his life at the institute while fighting all kinds of evils. But there is also an investigation to find out why the most important team of heroes has been massacred. This series is based on the comics of Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and mixes concepts that we have already seen in Marvel or Dc comics but it gives it an adult, bloody and violent tone, which will make everyone enjoy. The first season consists of 8 episodes and they have already confirmed that they will do the second.

The Squid Game (Netflix).

From South Korea This series comes to us where people who are in a bad economic situation and with debts of all kinds participate in a recreation of children’s games. The reward for the winner is a lot of money, but nevertheless the losers will meet their death. So the protagonists will face all kinds of tests until there is only one left. Undoubtedly, it is one of the 2021 series that has had the most impact around the world, due to the theme, the violence and the attractive visual aspect. The first season consists of 9 episodes and they have already confirmed that they will do the second.

Loki (Disney Plus).

Tom Hiddleston He returns as the Asgardian God of Mischief. Since after obtaining the Space Gem in Avengers: Endgame (2019) can escape by altering space and time. This conflicts with the TVA, precisely the agency that ensures that nothing alters the sacred timeline. The problems will continue when a variant of Loki threatens to unleash chaos and return the war in the “Multiverse”. So the protagonist must go to the end of time to find out who is really behind everything. An exciting journey that expands the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The first season consists of 6 episodes and they have already confirmed that they will do the second.

WandaVision (Disney Plus).

This is probably the 2021 series with which he has risked the most Marvel studios, since they present us with a town that has been kidnapped by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Its inhabitants live as in famous series of different decades and the agents that are outside this “spell” they must discover what is happening. This program serves for the protagonist to unleash all her power and become Scarlet Witch and on top they add a new Vision to the UCM. In principle, this series will only have a season of 9 episodes, since the story will continue with the film Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness which will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus).

Another installment of Marvel studios, this time Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) they must assimilate that their friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is gone and continue with their lives. So while they try to prevent a worldwide conspiracy, Falcon will become the new Captain America. We can also see the return of several very charismatic characters such as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and the Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). The first season has 6 action-packed episodes and this story will continue in the movie. Captain america 4 which for now has no release date.

What if…? (Disney Plus)

This is the first animated series of Marvel studios. The plot revolves around well-known characters in this Cinematic Universe but changing some key element. That’s why we’ve seen Captain Carter, a Dark Doctor Strange, a reveler Thor, and even a zombie apocalypse. But when Ultron threatens to destroy everything, Uatu must intervene and gather “Guardians of the Multiverse”Together they will form a team capable of facing any threat, no matter how terrible. The first season has 9 episodes and the second is already confirmed.

Foundation (Apple TV +).

This is probably one of the best science fiction series of 2021. It is based on the novels of Isaac asimov and has been created by David S. Goyer and Josh friedman. The story is about a great galactic empire in decline. A man predicts its downfall and together with several loyal followers they create the Foundation to preserve knowledge and serve future civilizations so they can evolve faster. The first season consists of 10 episodes and they have already confirmed that they will do the second.

The snake (Netflix).

This is probably one of the biggest surprises among the best series of 2021. Since it perfectly recreates the hippie movement in Southeast Asia of the 70s while telling us the life of Charles Sobhraj, a serial killer who killed tourists to steal their money and jewelry. The spectacular interpretation of its protagonists Tahar rahim and Jenna coleman, it will surely lead them to fame. This program only has one season consisting of 8 episodes.

Only murders in the building (Disney Plus).

This light comedy has been a great success thanks to the main trio that is made up of the actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. They must find out how their neighbor in the building they live in died. While they investigate, at the same time they will start a podcast recounting everything they are experiencing. The 10-episode first season has a very interesting ending and we are looking forward to the second.

Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Kate winslet She teaches an acting masterclass in this series as a small-town Pennsylvania detective who must investigate a murder while keeping her personal life from falling apart. The series only consists of a 7-episode season.

The Boba Fett Book (Disney Plus).

In the second season of The Mandalorian they added to Boba fett, a beloved character of Star wars. Now he will have his own series where they will show us the dark and feared criminal world that exists in this huge and dangerous galaxy. Without a doubt the perfect series with which to end 2021.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix).

Live action adaptation of the famous anime of the same name. This is one of the 2021 science fiction series that has it all, as it will stand out for its action, its special effects and a great cast. The story is about a group of peculiar bounty hunters who travel across the galaxy in search of the most dangerous criminals. The first season consists of 10 episodes, although for now we do not know if there will be a second, since it will depend on the number of viewings it has.

The dilemma of social networks (Netflix).

This documentary by Jeff Orlowski is about the great experts in technology and creators of social networks who narrate how their own work has changed social norms. Since relatively recently, human relationships and the ways of interacting with each other are different at the same time that everything begins to be threatened by artificial intelligence. Since there are some algorithms that know our tastes better than we do ourselves.

616 (Disney Plus).

Every good fan of Marvel This documentary should not be missed, as it demonstrates the great impact that the best comic book characters have had on popular culture. But they also reveal details of lesser-known heroes and we also learn some anecdotes that until now had never come to light.

Which of all these series from 2021 is your favorite? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.