Misik shows you the best superhero movies in history according to critics

We show you some of the best superhero movies ever, according to the critics.

The superhero movies They have proven their importance in the film industry for some years now, achieving that even some of these deliveries are positioned among the highest grossing films in history. According to the Statista ranking where it shows the 15 highest grossing films at the global box office, it is shown that 5 Marvel superhero films are on the list:

Avengers: Endgame with $ 2,797.5 million

Avengers: Infinity War with 2,048.4 million dollars

The Avengers with $ 1,518.8 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron with $ 1,402.8 million

Black Panther with $ 1,347.6 million

However, this does not mean that they are all better qualified for criticism, but if it can influence a little on the general opinion of the spectators knowing if you are films they are or are not the best in terms of their structure, narrative and other professional qualifications.

In the same way, and despite the fact that the numbers could prove otherwise, not all superhero movies important belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the best rated by critics.

Rotten Tomatoes is a website that collects movie reviews made by other media, which are responsible for representing the amount of positive reviews from professionals who have achieved the title in question, where if they have a higher percentage of rating, the better the film would be. However, what professionals say and what viewers experience are different realities.

Today we will show you some of the best superhero movies ever According to the critics, presented by Rotten Tomatoes.

The dark knight – The 2008 installment starring Christian Bale and directed by Christopher Nolan, occupies the fifth position of the best superhero films in history, showing the story of Batman who faces the Joker (who even managed to win a golden globe for best supporting actor for this role), demonstrating what an insane person who dedicated himself to learning how the world works in today’s society is capable of.

Avengers: Endgame – The last installment of the original avengers such as Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and other characters, comes to an end in a final battle against Thanos and his army, and is also one of the highest-grossing installments in history, one of the ones with the best qualification, since it has the 4 position.

Black Panther – The installment that took us into the world of King T’challa where it shows us a futuristic city thanks to the mineral vibranium, in addition to showing us a new representation and cultural identity with their respective customs, occupies third place on the list.

The Incredible – This installment of animated cinema by Pixar, is in the second position of the best films in history (according to critics), where we are shown the day to day in the daily life of a couple of superheroes retired, who cannot avoid returning to their old life fighting evil, this time alongside their family. This installment is positioned at number 2 of the best superhero movies in history.

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse – The best movie goes to the animated version of Spider-Man, where we are shown the superhero Miles Morales, along with other heroes from parallel universes who will fight together to return to their worlds; this one took the golden globe to best animated film.

These were some of the best superhero movies in history according to criticsTo review it more thoroughly, you can access the following link from Rotten Tomatoes.