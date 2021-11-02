Mila Kunis Launches ‘Stoner Cats’, An Animated Series Sold as NFT about Porrero Cats
Mila Kunis, the popular American actress, known for her role as Jackie on That 70’s Show, will produce and lend her voice to Stoner cats, an animated series for adults that features the story of five cats that… yes, they smoke joint.
And that’s not even the most curious thing about the project: to be able to see Stoner cats it is necessary to own a Stoner Cats TOKEN. That is, buying a collectible NFT. On this, we will expand below.
The cartoon for adults, created by the animators Chris Cartagena, Sarah Cole and Ash Brannon, immediately caught the attention of star Mila Kunis and her production company Orchard Farm Productions.
The voices of the kittens are interpreted by actors of the stature of Chris Rock, Ashton Kutcher, Seth McFarlane and obviously, Kunis. In addition, the mother of the smoking kittens is nothing more and nothing less than the fabulous Jane Fonda. One more color fact: one of the cats is called out by Vitalik Buterin, the Russian programmer who founded Ethereum.
Related Content: We Talk to Legendary Jane Fonda About Cannabis, Hemp, and Activism
Each chapter lasts between 5 and 7 minutes and its creators anticipated that they plan to do more than one season.
Upon Stoner cats and the NFTs
Let’s get to the basics: what exactly is an NFT? According to Ámbito Financiero, an NFT (non-fungible Token) is a digital asset stored in blockchain technology that cannot be easily exchanged, since it is associated with a certificate of authenticity.
Related content: What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
Operations with NFT they have been growing exponentially in the last time, allowing users to own digital assets such as artwork, real estate, and even video moments.
The NFT auction of Stoner cats managed to sell the 10,420 Non-Fungible Tokens available in 35 minutes. Thus, the project raised 8.3 million dollars!
Meanwhile, as reported by Entrepreneur, the pressure to access the show unleashed chaos on the Ethereum Blockchain network, increasing transaction fees from $ 9.5 to $ 35. Because of this, several users lost large amounts of money and ran out of subscription.
But… what led Kunis to enter the NFT world?
When Conan O’Brian asked him to Kunis how and why he had made the leap into the world of crypto and NFTs, her response was highly feminist.
Related content: Joint on TV: Conan O’Brien Smokes Marijuana with Seth Rogen and Audience Go Wild
“In quarantine, some people started baking, or knitting, and I I went headfirst into crypto and NFTs. And I’m going to tell you why, outside of a joke: it was because it made me nervous and I felt it was a very masculine area. All the people I knew who knew something about it at the time were always men. and I was like… ‘It can’t be that hard!’. We were in a pandemic so I dove into it, I surrounded myself with two incredibly smart women who know everything about it, I educated myself about it […] and I found it truly very empowering. And then I was like ‘well this is fun, what’s next?’ “
And from there, the rest is history.
All material shared by ElPlanteo.com is for journalistic and informational purposes only.