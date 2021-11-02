Mila Kunis Launches ‘Stoner Cats’, An Animated Series Sold as NFT about Porrero Cats

Mila Kunis, the popular American actress, known for her role as Jackie on That 70’s Show, will produce and lend her voice to Stoner cats, an animated series for adults that features the story of five cats that… yes, they smoke joint.

And that’s not even the most curious thing about the project: to be able to see Stoner cats it is necessary to own a Stoner Cats TOKEN. That is, buying a collectible NFT. On this, we will expand below.

The cartoon for adults, created by the animators Chris Cartagena, Sarah Cole and Ash Brannon, immediately caught the attention of star Mila Kunis and her production company Orchard Farm Productions.

The voices of the kittens are interpreted by actors of the stature of Chris Rock, Ashton Kutcher, Seth McFarlane and obviously, Kunis. In addition, the mother of the smoking kittens is nothing more and nothing less than the fabulous Jane Fonda. One more color fact: one of the cats is called out by Vitalik Buterin, the Russian programmer who founded Ethereum.

Each chapter lasts between 5 and 7 minutes and its creators anticipated that they plan to do more than one season.