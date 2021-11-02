Miguel Layún confesses the main error of Club América after the defeats against Cruz Azul and Rayados

Miguel Layún in duels before Santos, Tigers and Blue Cross He has become the most effective assistant on the squad, which is why he has also known how to recognize when the team has some deficiencies as it has happened in recent games. The situation that the team experienced before Striped and the Machine has put them in a weak position.

For the azulcrema side, he was sorry that the team had been playing a good game, taking over the field of play and above all that they had given a good second half, but he pointed out that the players must be more attentive in each of the plays, since it can An oversight will occur that removes points as in this case.

“The feeling of losing a Clásico, a game that is important to us and the people, screwed up in that sense, but we have to rescue the part where despite leaving at the end of the first half with a goal for the closing, the team He knew how to enter the second part well. Except for that play, I think the team had a great second half and we have to get that back. Be aware that in the face of what is coming, the details are very important “, external.

The footballer denied that they had had a mental blow after falling in the Final of the Concacaf Champions League in view of Monterrey. He even mentioned that the squad knew how to overcome that adversity and said he was ready to face the next matches that are approaching where mistakes will begin to affect without there being another opportunity.

Learning in America

Layún has been recognized for the work he has done, even after the goal of Federico Viñas Before Cruz Azul, the forward ran to look for him to thank him for his assistance. Given this, the Mexican mentioned that if it is in his hands to set a positive example for the next generations, he will gladly do so because he sees that the young people of the team want to transcend.