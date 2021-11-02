Miguel Herrera asks not to belittle FC Juárez, his rival on date 17

The Mexican technical director Miguel Herrera of the UANL Tigers within the MX League, asked not to belittle the Brazilian’s FC Juárez team Ricardo Ferretti, facing his duel on date 17 of this Opening Tournament 2021.

Difficult, game full of many things that are going to be experienced in the surroundings of the field, but the team will arrive at a very good time ”, were the words of Miguel Herrera.

The University coach spoke at a press conference after the duel against Chivas, where he made it clear that the border team will not be an easy team at the end of the season, so they expect a very difficult duel at the Volcán stadium.

Miguel Herrera also made it clear that it will be a special match for the Tigres and their fans, as it will see the return of Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti to the University Stadium, his home for many years in Mexican soccer.

