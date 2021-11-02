Microsoft’s metaverse has its eyes on productivity

(CNN Spanish) – Last week Meta – before Facebook – presented its ideal of the metaverse, and this Tuesday Satya Nandella, the CEO of Microsoft, explained during the Microsoft Ignite developer conference what her vision is about this virtual world.

For Microsoft, the metaverse is a virtual world that is connected to many aspects of the physical world, including people, places and things, allowing users to live a shared experience across both worlds, the physical and the digital.

“I can’t say how big this breakthrough is. It’s no longer just looking at the camera view of a factory. You can be on the ground. It’s not just video anymore. When you conference with colleagues, you can be with them on the same floor. room. It is no longer just about playing with friends, you can participate in the game with them, “said Nandella during the virtual event.

Driven by the covid-19 pandemic that forced many of us to change the way we interact with both our friends, family and co-workers, the metaverse of both companies have a common goal: to help people to be more present.

But unlike the metaverse presented by Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s digital world goes hand in hand with his company’s products, so – for now – it’s focused on the workplace. So by creating “digital twins” is that users can meet and share digital spaces to work in a way, and why not, socialize.

This is possible because Mesh will be integrated into Teams – in a preview – in the first half of 2022.

Microsoft Mesh is a mixed reality platform launched in March of this year that allows users in different parts of the world to come together in a virtual space. For its part, Teams is a platform although less exciting, but one that offers all the productivity tools that have been necessary during the pandemic: chat, video calls, calls and access to collaborative files through Office 365.

“Welcome to Mesh for Teams,” said Alex Kipman, Microsoft technical member during Microsoft Ignite, in a press release. asking and combining with the vision of mixed reality that we have been working on for 12 years. Everything is coming together. “

The good news is that to access Mesh for Teams it will not be necessary to have virtual reality (VR) glasses like the Hololens, since according to Microsoft, anyone can access it from their smartphones, computers. However, this, like other experiences in the metaverse, is designed to be lived through a VR device.

Metaverse: an alternative to be present

In addition to the innovation involved in the metaverse – and the apparent tendency for technology companies to explore this world – Microsoft says that just as studies show that people feel more present and involved when they have the video camera on, there are various reasons why cameras stay off.

“Sometimes I just want to be able to sit in my chair below and have my heating pad turned on, but it might not be as appropriate,” explains Katie Kelly, Microsoft’s senior project manager who works on Mesh for Teams. “I would love to be able to activate my avatar. I am still present and engaged, and the people who are there feel that I am present and engaged.”

According to Microsoft, when Mesh enters the market in 2022, users “will have a variety of options” to create their own avatar. However, within Teams the use of an avatar is only one option. And this is precisely what Nandella wanted to imply when talking about a shared experience between both worlds, since attendees may be represented by avatars, shown on video, use a static image or a simple bubble with their initials.

Microsoft explained that with the help of artificial intelligence, the avatars will move when the user speaks – very much in the style of Apple’s Memoji – although there will also be additional animations to provide more expressions to the avatars, such as the movement of the hands. .

And when it comes to collaborative virtual spaces, Mesh for Teams will come with multiple spaces, but over time organizations will be able to build their own custom spaces.

The technology company, which is currently one of the most powerful with a market capitalization of US $ 2 trillion, made it clear that this would be the first launch, so over time and “the large number of artificial intelligence technologies of Microsoft ”avatars will enhance your movements and expressions.

The race for the multiverse

But Microsoft and Facebook are not the only companies interested in the “next chapter for the Internet.” In April, Epic Games announced a $ 1 billion funding round for its metaverse, and in June Matthew Ball, a venture capitalist and one of Zuckerberg’s “most sophisticated metaverse thinkers,” helped launch a fund to invest. in the creation of the metaverse.

But when it comes to building the metaverse, thinking of Microsoft as one of the forerunners just makes sense.

In one of his essays, Ball indicates that the metaverse is not something that is just going to come into existence. “There will be no ‘Before Metaverse’ and ‘After Metaverse’. Instead, it will emerge slowly over time as different products, services and capabilities integrate and merge. ” However, the development of new technologies, protocols and innovations would be necessary for its optimal operation.

Ball explains that Microsoft currently has hundreds of millions of federated identities through Office 365 and LinkedIn, is the second largest cloud service provider – after Amazon – and would also have the software and hardware to bring the metaverse to life.

“But more importantly, CEO Satya Nadella understands that Microsoft, at a minimum, must be where the work is done,” said Ball, who highlights how the company has been able to successfully adapt to the requirements of the consumer moment with a dominant role in the workplace.

“It’s hard to imagine that Microsoft will not be a major driver in the virtualized future of workforce and information processing,” concluded Ball in his essay titled “The Metaverse: What It Is, Where To Find It, Who Will Build It, And Fortnite.” .