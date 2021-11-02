Microsoft and SEGA form alliance to make next-gen games with Azure

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

During the past year there have been wild rumors about a possible SEGA purchase by Microsoft. While this did not come true, the companies have just confirmed a landmark agreement for the Japanese company to make new titles using the technology of Xbox owners, specifically the power of the Azure cloud.

Through a statement, the companies explained the goals of this strategic alliance that will be part of SEGA’s near and long-term future. For this reason, the studio will work on new projects that will be part of the Super Game initiative, which seeks to offer online and global games.

Find out: SEGA restructures the studio that created Yakuza 10 years after its foundation

Microsoft and SEGA will use the potential of Azure in gaming experiences

The companies revealed that their strategic alliance is primarily aimed at SEGA developing large-scale next-generation games built on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform.

The games will be part of the Super Game seal, which seeks to offer players global and online experiences, where the concept of community is important. The latest technology will be leveraged so that stakeholders can enjoy high-quality entertainment experiences.

According to the details, this will help SEGA to remain one of the most important developers in the industry in the future, as it will receive support from Microsoft to be part of the newest trends in gaming.

“Microsoft and SEGA agreed on the bases of this alliance and, through mutual cooperation, they will seek to build future technological evolutions with areas such as network infrastructure and communication tools necessary for global online services as a key priority,” they explained. in the statement.

セ ガ と マ イ ク ロ ソ フ ト 、 セ ガ の 次世代 戦 略 タ イ ト ル の 創出 と 次世代 開 発 環境 の 構築 に 関 す る 戦 略 的 提携 の 検 討 を 進 め る こ ト ル の 創出 と 次世代 開 発 環境 の 構築 に 関 す る 戦 略 的 提携 の 検 討 を 進 め る こ と – セ ガ 公式 ア カ ウ ン ト 🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) November 1, 2021

Sarah Bond, vice president of gaming ecosystem and creation at Microsoft, highlighted the important role that SEGA has played throughout the history of the industry. For this reason, his team is very excited to work with the company and “create unique gaming experiences for the future.”

Lastly, Yukio Sugino, president and COO of SEGA Corporation, stated that the Super Game initiative will only be possible thanks to technology and support from Microsoft. With this they will be able to “build a next-generation game development environment”.

SEGA has an interest in the power of the cloud

It is not the first time that SEGA shows interest in the use of the cloud as a technology to enhance its gaming offering. In the middle of last year, it revealed the Fog Gaming project, whose goal is to transform arcades into data centers.

Fog Gaming will help to have low-cost data centers that will cover a large area of ​​Japan, where arcades are still very popular. The infrastructure will not occupy a large additional space to function or require large maintenance expenses, as it will use the power of the arcades to operate.

In case you missed it: Will not stop! Microsoft will continue to buy studios to add them to Xbox

While we know more about this alliance, we invite you to learn more about SEGA at this link. On the other hand, here you will find everything related to Xbox.

Related Video: Microsoft’s Best Exclusive Is Xbox Game Pass