Mexico or the Netherlands? Teun Wilke gives signs of his future

The front Teun Wilke has appeared on the map of future options to be summoned to the Mexican team, before his adventure that he lives in the minor categories of Italy with the Spal 2013.

In an exclusive interview for ‘TUDN‘, Mexico-Dutch attacker made it clear that it has not yet been decided whether he will defend for the cause of the Holland national team or for the Mexican national team.

“When I was in the U-17 and I was playing with Heerenveen and scoring goals there was contact, but nothing concrete. A little contact, they asked about me, but so far nothing specific.”

“Right now I haven’t made the decision, I’ll make it when I get to that point, but right now my heart and mind are focused on that and football is … well, the ball is round, but right now my heart says Mexico, “he said.

Forward Teun Wilke has participated in 29 official matches in all competitions in the different minor categories with the Heerenveen and with Spal 2013, registering two goals and an assist at 19 years of age.

