Mets fires manager Zack Scott, two months after DUI arrest

NEW YORK – Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following a drunk driving arrest in August, according to multiple reports.

Scott’s firing is not a surprise after New York collapsed in the second half and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed the duties of general manager with Scott on paid leave and has already overseen the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to sign a president of baseball operations for the second consecutive offseason with owner Steve Cohen.

Scott was hired as an assistant general manager for the Mets last season to work with his close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and pictures to a reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets got off to a promising start, leading the NL East for nearly three months until a blackout in August dropped them below .500. They were in third place when Scott was arrested on a DWI charge at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, hours after attending a fundraiser at Cohen’s home.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge and three traffic violations. He is scheduled to stand trial in White Plains City Court in December.

Scott had spent the previous 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, where he worked alongside Porter under former Red Sox and Cubs head of baseball Theo Epstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.