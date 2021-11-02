Megan Fox’s illness that causes her dissatisfaction, shame and depression

Related news

More than 20 years have passed since he made his first appearance on the big screen. In 2001, hardly anyone knew the 15-year-old who played Brianna Wallace in Holiday in the sun, a film that, as a matter of translations, came to Spain under the title of Adventures in the Bahamas. The leading role fell on the Olsen twins (35 years old), famous for having appeared on the popular television series Forced parents.

The fact of having a supporting role and being his first appearance in the film world made the debut of Megan fox (35) will go a bit unnoticed, nothing to do with the cache that he currently enjoys, carved out by his great works in big-budget productions such as the saga Transformers or The ninja turtles.

Her presence in audiovisual products with such a large audience has made, on the other hand, Megan Fox one of the interpreters on whom a “sexualization” weighs the most, which she herself has sometimes denounced and which is evident in some lists of the style The sexiest actresses in Hollywood. Additionally, any cosmetic changes you make are always subject to comment.

Megan Fox at New York Fashion Week 2019.

Gtres

But, as can happen on some occasions, this fame also forces the protagonist to pay a price that, generally, is less visible to public opinion. Already in an interview in 2009 acknowledged that he suffered from certain psychological problems and that he had had to deal with the anxiety since his youth.

Secondly, their story has not always been linked to that of a person who received attention for their appearance physical. In fact, Fox already assured some time ago that she was never “the pretty girl at school”, emphasizing that she had reached stardom for other reasons: “I wore braces in my mouth and dyed my hair orange. I was not one of the popular ones, rather it was lonely. “

This antecedent shows that, in certain contexts, Megan Fox is a person who is very open to talking about some intimate aspects, as has once again been made clear in an interview with GQ. With the hook of appearing in a very suggestive photo shoot with his current partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31), the American actress wanted to end the stereotype, as false as it is not well founded, that her career has been simple because she possesses certain physical attributes.

“We can look at someone and think: ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy.’ Most likely, he does not feel that way,” he introduced before acknowledging that all the “deep insecurities” you have translate into a diagnosis: “If I have body dysmorphia“.

Megan Foz on the streets of Hollywood.

Gtres

As expected, these statements have had a great impact worldwide, at the same time that they aroused great expectation to know what this problem that the American actress is talking about consists of. Specialists from the world of psychology define body dysmorphia as a disorder linked to a person’s distorted perception of their physical appearance, magnifying possible defects or, in some cases, making certain erroneous judgments, such as identifying obesity where it really does not exist.

This is undoubtedly a mental health problem directly related to the large number of messages on the social level that are sent regarding the canons of beauty, success or well-being. The dissatisfaction, the shame and even anxiety and depression are some of the most recurrent symptoms. Regarding the incidence in the population, the data speak of 2%, with practically the same presence in men as in women.

After the appropriate psychological evaluation, the specialists usually combine the cognitive behavioral therapy with certain medications. The objective of the first part is to challenge those negative thoughts about the perception of the patient’s own body, to manage alternatives so as not to obsess over the reflection in the mirror and to teach behaviors that promote better mental health. While progress is made in this field, it has been shown that certain medications, those framed in selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, help control negative thoughts.

[Más información: La enfermedad de India Martínez que le provoca inflamaciones en el rostro]

Follow the topics that interest you