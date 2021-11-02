Megacable rewards its customers

Grupo Megacable launched a social responsibility campaign among its users, inviting them to complete their vaccination scheme against COVID-19, and until November 16 it will give a cell phone to subscribers and new customers who are vaccinated and hire the telephone service company cell phone.

“We have a great commitment to society and that is why we participate in various social responsibility campaigns. A message that we want to give is that we can all support the end of the pandemic and this will be achieved faster if more people are vaccinated every day. For this reason, we will award a cell phone to those people who are already protected and who hire our mobile phone service ”, said Gerardo Seifert Arriola, Marketing Director.

The phone is a ZTE Blade A31, and applies to users and new customers of Megacable that they hire Mega mobile. In both cases, portability of the number and a 12-month contract are required. In total, 20 thousand units will be given away, one per contract, to those who meet the requirements. For those who want a higher-end device, they will have the option of choosing between two other models of the same brand at a preferential price, at 12 monthly payments and with availability of 10,000 devices. “It is a disruptive campaign that rewards subscribers who are already vaccinated, in such a way that a Megacable customer who hires Mega Mobile will have a new ZTE phone and its cell phone service with unlimited data, calls and SMS for only 250 pesos per month “added Gerardo Seifert.

Among the cities where you can hire are Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregón, Culiacán, Mazatlán, Tepic, Colima, Torreón, Durango, Morelia, León, Zacatecas, Querétaro, Puebla, Veracruz, Xalapa, the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara and Toluca, among others.

