Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, sets trends with her looks

Eight years have passed since the fatal car accident in which Paul Walker died, but the actor is still very present through his companions and, of course, his daughter. Meadow, who was barely a teenager when she lost her father, has become one more daughter to Vin Diesel, who was Paul’s best friend, who a few days ago accompanied the young woman to the altar at her wedding with fellow actor Louis Thornton-Allan. However, despite being closely linked to the world of acting, the 22-year-old has not (for now) followed in her father’s footsteps in Hollywood, but seems to be opts more for the fashion industry. Little by little, he strengthens his career in this sector and dazzles with his impeccable looks in his few public appearances.

Style in mini key

Last night attended the delivery of the Innovator Awards from WSJ magazine at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, an appointment in which he met well-known faces such as Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Ryan Reynolds or Emily Ratajkowski, among others. Meadow was not accompanied by her husband at this event, but instead came on the arm of designer Jason Wu, who signed his perfect cocktail look. It featured a voluminous red satin minidress with a strapless neckline and puffed drooping sleeves that hung at the waist, from which a flared miniskirt emerged. He combined it with some shoes type maryjane in a raspberry tone with a ribbon on the instep and a rigid pouch in the same color.

A star has been born

Little by little, Meadow goes gaining prominence on and off the catwalk, and has become one of the young promises of the sector. A few days ago, he turned to his networks to remember what was his first great work, his debut in style posing in the Proenza Schouler lookbook last January. Eleven months later, he has starred in campaigns for Zara, has walked for Anna Sui and Gabriela Hearst, has appeared in editorials of the most prestigious magazines and has been part of the spectacular tribute to Alber Elbaz which took place at Paris Fashion Week just a few weeks ago, showing that his foray into the world of fashion is very serious. In fact, you can boast of having signed for DNA Models, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the world to which Doutzen Kroes, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Natalia Vodianova or the iconic Naomi Campbell also belong.

In addition to standing out for her work as a model, she also triumphs in networks thanks to his impeccable style, characterized by its minimalism and freshness but also by his reinterpretation of two thousand trends that Gen Z loves so much, like the cut outs, the ugly sneakers or low-rise bell bottoms. Another of his most remembered looks in recent months was the one that led to the premiere of F9, the last film in the saga Fast & furious that launched his father to fame. Elected a fitted Saint Laurent dress with a rounded neckline, side slits and beaded embellishments that did not leave anyone indifferent.





