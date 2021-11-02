Mazda CX-5 brings out the colors of the Audi Q3 and 15 other models in an approved safety test

Mazda it can boast of many things. One of them, surely one of the most proud of the Japanese, is to have one of the safest models on the market: the Mazda CX-5.

This has been demonstrated in recent tests carried out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the IIHS, the equivalent of tests EuroNCAP in United States.

Mazda cx-5

An institute that has been increasingly hardening its tests, especially those of side collisions. In this case, several compact SUVs have faced the test in which they received a side impact from a mobile barrier of 1,900 kilos at 60 kilometers per hour.

The Mazda CX-5 leaves the Audi Q3 and company in a very bad place

A test that has been updated, increasing the speed of the impact as well as the weight of the mobile barrier, simulating the side collision of one car with another. The curious thing is that, of the many models that have participated in this test, only the SUV of Mazda has been able to achieve a good score, in this case a good.

One notch below, within the parameters of the result acceptable, models like the Buick Encore, Chevrolet Chest, Audi Q3, Sling CR–V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Volvo XC40 and the Toyota RAV4 and Venza.

Even worse scores have been received by models like the Hyundai Tucson, the Jeep compass, the Kia Sportage, the Jeep Renegade, which are left with a result called marginal.

The worst qualified in this test have been the Honda hr-v and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, with a result called poor which, of course, does not leave them in a very good place. Results focused on the standards of the American market but which, obviously, also have their weight in terms of safety on European roads.