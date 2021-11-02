Maxima from Holland recovers her polka dot dress that connects with Julia Roberts

While Mrs. Letizia has set course today to the Republic of Paraguay on the occasion of a cooperation visit, the kings of the Netherlands have landed in Adu Dabi to visit Expo 2020. Far from advocating for comfortable or relaxed travel looks, the couple has exuded elegance upon arrival in the Arab capital. Maximum has once again demonstrated why it is considered one of the royals that more (and better) recycle clothing when betting again on a stylish polka dot dress that we have seen on up to three different occasions. It is a flattering design that, in addition, hides a curious anecdote, and that is that its pattern inevitably reminds us of one of the most emblematic looks of the movie Pretty woman.

VIEW GALLERY





A very traveling dress

The Dutch sovereign has gotten off the plane to star in the official welcome with a crew neck model, puffed long sleeves, fitted bodice and pleated midi skirt in ‘A’ silhouette. To enhance the silhouette, this garment also adds a wide belt made to match the dress, in a light fabric of caramel tone adorned with white polka dots. It is a creation of the Zimmermann firm that, curiously, Máxima has worn in three different countries: the day of its premiere in the United States in November 2019, in Indonesia in March 2020 and the United Arab Emirates in 2021. On this occasion, he has added simple matching suede pumps, an envelope-type handbag in the same material and pearl dangling earrings, as well as a crude scarf that he has carried in his hand in case he needed bundle up later.

– Máxima recovers her most romantic Spanish blouse with an original denim scarf

VIEW GALLERY





Connection with Denmark

Two years ago, Mary from Denmark debuted a similar color and print design, a neck model halter and ankle-length flared skirt with which she attended the awards ceremony at the annual Carlsberg Foundation gala. The Danish princess also added a belt to mark the silhouette to her look, as well as golden high-heeled sandals. Strengthening the similarity with Julia RobertsShe gathered her brown hair into a low parted bun at the side.

– We celebrate 30 years of ‘Pretty Woman’, the style that managed to seduce royalty

VIEW GALLERY





Dresses that make history

More than three decades have passed since it was released the movie that catapulted Julia Roberts to fame but his unforgettable styles continue to be in the collective imagination and inspire brands and designers. One of the most emblematic is the one that his character wears, Vivian Ward, to attend polo, featuring a brown dress with white polka dots that is part of fashion history and has been covered by numerous royals and influencers.





