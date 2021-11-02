Mauricio Romero is shot in the middle of the game in Argentina: “It was terrifying”

Mmoments of terror were lived in the Argentina soccer. The former player of Monarcas Morelia, Mauricio ‘Pampa’ Romero, was grazed by a bullet during the visit of his team, Ferro General Pico, to the Hurricane Las Heras field in the Federal A.

The events occurred at minute 33 of the second half, with the score 3-1 in favor of the locals. The coach himself recounted in an interview with the newspaper Olé the minutes of panic:

“We hear shots, at first it was confusing, one imagines it was pyrotechnics but when we saw bullfights in the stands of the premises we understood that it was serious. There were bars entering the field of play, the referee stopped the game. More shots, many detonations were heard, we did not have time to run, we felt the buzz of bullets, on our bench there were two bullet wounds. It was terrifying. “

Romero, 38 years old and who also He played for Atlante, Puebla and the Dorados de Sinaloa, expressed his feelings at the time:

“Fear, anguish, I was lucky. When the shooting starts I feel an impact in the armpit area, I panicked, I touched myself, I realized that I hadn’t gotten older and we went into the tunnels. Scared, anguished by what happened but I can tell it. “

Finally the coach regretted that these events continue to occur in Argentina football:

“It is distressing that these things continue to happen in Argentine football, these mafias are not finished eradicating. The situation in the country is very sad generally, we have to wait for something serious to happen before decisions are made. “

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where should I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state