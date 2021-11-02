Matt Damon cast two Batman movies

After forming an important film career, Matt Damon revealed a secret that he had kept: he was going to be in some Batman movies.

Although no one knew it, Matt Damon came very close to bringing Robin to life on the big screen. This secret was revealed during an interview with Josh Horowitz, where he said that he auditioned for that character in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and years later for Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995). Know all the details!

“The first time I did the casting for Robin, we went to New York in 1987, or maybe it was 1988. I was 16 or 17 years old at the time. I remember we had no one to reply to us, and it didn’t seem like you were reading a scene with Batman. It was all so secret that you could have been interpreting the dialogue of any other movie “, revealed Matt Damon.

Sadly, the role was removed from the 1989 film. However, it appeared in early drafts of the script, to which Matt Damon never had access. Later, in 1993, the performer went through screen tests to play Robin in Batman Forever. But, once again, Matt Damon was out of luck and the job was left to Chris O’Donnell.

Close to robin

“Chris O’Donnell already had the part, but they were negotiating his salary. The studio put pressure on him and his agents, casting other actors. They wanted Chris, but for a price. I remember that at that stage of my career, you would go in and read, even if you knew you weren’t going to get the job », Matt Damon told about it.

Likewise, Matt Damon also revealed in the interview that he had the opportunity to work on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, but ended up rejecting the invitation. On this occasion, the interpreter did not reveal which character he was going to give life to. In the event that they have offered Robin, remember that this character appeared in the one in The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn.