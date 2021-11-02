‘Matrix: Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves and the paranormal experience he had in his childhood – movie news

Keanu Reeves is one of the most famous actors and loved by moviegoers around the world, so we will remember one of his paranormal experiences that he lived when he was little and to date he still does not fully understand.

Keanu reeves He does not need a cover letter as he is one of the most famous actors and loved by moviegoers around the world. A couple of days ago he was placed in the spotlight for his 57th birthday and the mysterious congratulations he received from Marvel UK. On the other hand, the excitement for Matrix: Resurrections has begun. with the release of the first trailer, a film that led him to step into Neo’s shoes again. Then, It is clear that this is a good time to remember that time you shared your experience with a ghost!

This was revealed a couple of years ago on the TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the presenter asked him directly about his paranormal experience, the protagonist of tapes comor Bill & Ted Saving the Universe and John Wick 3: Parabellum He did not hesitate for a single moment and began to tell his anecdote.

“Yes, it happened to me when I was little in New York. It was cool. I was like five or six years old, we were in a new apartment. We had just returned from Australia and my nanny was in the room, I was sitting looking towards the door … when suddenly a floating raincoat appears at the door, without head, legs, or body, only the raincoat and disappeared“said the actor.

I was left thinking that it was something interesting. I turn to see my nana and she is with this face (eyes and mouth open in their entirety), then I understood that what I saw was real. Was it a flying raincoat or a ghost?

‘Matrix Resurrections’ will hit theaters in December of this year.



ANDThis anecdote aroused all kinds of reactions among the public that was in the program, of course There was no lack of laughter as soon as Reeves imitated the reaction of his nanny, however, it is a story that happened in his childhood and today it continues to be an important part of his memoriesHas he really witnessed paranormal activity?

Currently Keanu reeves is awaiting the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, a film co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski in which will also be back Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, a character he brought to the big screen 20 years ago. In addition, stars such as Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith joined the project.

The new installment of The Matrix was directed by Lana Wachowski and will return to Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.



And his future projects include DC League of Super-Pets, John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick: Chapter 5 and the miniseries RainThis means that we will be hearing the name Keanu constantly and perhaps Marvel Studios will fulfill the dream of many fans and join him in their ranks. But while we dream of this do not forget that Matrix Resurrections It will hit theaters in Mexico on December 22.