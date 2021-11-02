Martino will have headaches for the friendly against Chile in December

A totally atypical date for a national team match will cause problems for ‘Tata’ when making the call

The coach of the Tri, Gerardo Martino, you will have headaches again to make up the announcement of the friendly against Chile, on a totally atypical date for a national team match.

Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team. AP Photo

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) announced this Monday a friendly game to be played on December 8 in Austin, Texas, to close the MEXTOUR tour of 2021.



However the Tricolor comes from falling 3-2 against Ecuador in an unofficial game last October 27 in Charlotte, a match to which the ‘Tata ‘Martino He took 18 players from which he could choose, since since it was not a FIFA Date, the European and MLS clubs declined to yield to any of their selected teams.

At the same time, several teams from the MX League They also did not lend to all their soccer players, so much so that elements such as Santiago Giménez, Haret Ortega, Erik Lira, José David Ramírez, Alejandro Zendejas and Eduardo Aguirre made their debut in Major Selection, while others who received their first call to the senior team such as Víctor Andrés Guzmán and Karel Campos remained on the bench.

Wednesday December 8’s game against chiliHowever, it will pose an even greater complication for Martino, since in terms of the calendar, the semi-finals of the Apertura 2021 return conclude on Sunday 5, the same night in which the players summoned by the ‘Tata‘They should focus on the High Performance Center (CAR) for the game in Austin against the Andean team.

By then, 14 of the 18 clubs in the MX League They will already be on vacation, since the quarterfinals of the tournament conclude on November 28 and only the four semifinalists will be alive. They will not even be able to loan players for the friendly against Chile the two teams that reach the 2021 Apertura Final, to be played on December 9 and 12 (in case Monterrey, which will go to the Club World Cup, is not a finalist).

In MLS, the Conference Finals are scheduled for December 4 and 5, and the Final for the 11th, which also becomes difficult for US teams to give up players, since those who are in competition will want to have the full roster, and those who are eliminated will have their players in their vacation period.

Choosing a player from Europe, impossible, since on December 8 all the leagues of the Old Continent are still active before the winter break.

Mexico will play on November 12 and 16 against the United States and Canada as a visitor, as part of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying towards Qatar 2022, although unlike the December friendly against chili, these commitments do fall within the FIFA calendar and Martino you can count on your luxury roster to face the Stars and Stripes and Maple Leaf teams.

Almost two years after it started, the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on sports calendars, so much so that to comply with the commercial ties between the FMF and SUM, such a complex date has been chosen for a friendly game like the one on December 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.