Mark Wahlberg: this is his role in Infinite by Paramount Plus – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Mark Wahlberg almost always plays tough characters. His muscles and his half-grinning bad boy attitude help him. But this time he will be a vulnerable strong man: that of not remembering more than half the episodes of his life, of not understanding why they persecute him or being able to master the skills he has, has turned him into a misplaced and sensitive mortal. Or so it seems.

Infinite (Infinite) moves between drama, action and science fiction. In the new original movie by Paramount +, Wahlberg is Evan McCauley, a man who has suffered from schizophrenia since the age of 14, has a mark on his chest – with an inscription written backwards that he does not understand – and spends hours deciphering whether he was born and died hundreds of times, such as some tell you.

His visions take him to places where he has never been. And, on the brink of mental breakdown, his only option is to self-medicate.

“Evan is one until he is arrested and handcuffed to a table in a police station,” says the actor. There, the hard way, he will get a glimpse of what is coming thanks to a not very friendly first impression of Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who makes him a violent interrogation. “It will also be the first time I see Nora Brightman (the beautiful Sophie Cookson), who comes to rescue him. From then on he will never be the same again ”.

But who is the man who harasses him and wants him dead? Who is the young woman who seems to know a lot and protects him? Where have they taken you to help you? And the most forceful thing that Evan McCauley the question is: who is he really?

At the head of Nora, his savior, a group called the Infinites transport him to an extraordinary world where a few are reborn from their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. But Bat-hurst, one of those gifted ones, has rebelled and plans to close the cycle of reincarnation by considering him cursed and erratic.

“You can’t imagine that there are so many people fighting for what is good and positive in the world,” he says. “He is curious and will do everything in his power to discover who he is and understand all the unique and valuable abilities he can become.”

Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor) one of those gifted, has rebelled and plans to close the cycle of reincarnation.

The two-time nominee for Oscar award –For his supporting role in The Infiltrators, by Martin Scorsese, and as producer of The Fighter in the section for best film– he had to do an intense physical preparation for his character and be in tune in rehearsals to learn the choreographies of the fights , drive a luxurious Aston Martin, jump out of a plane and ride high-displacement motorcycles.

“Things happened to us like we did several rehearsals driving the cars the first day and we had no problems, we returned the next day to finish filming and we found a super smooth, humid and dangerous floor. Fortunately, we had no accidents, ”he recalls.



Infinite is directed by Antoine Fuqua, the same from Training Day, Tears of the Sun and The Equalizer, to name a few titles, and with whom Wahlberg has already worked on a couple of previous occasions, “although this is nothing like what we did in the past, because it has elements of action, thriller and science fiction that people are going to enjoy a lot. ” The film will hit the streaming platform Paramount + on August 11.

There is a myth in the Hollywood film industry around Mark Wahlberg and it is that he gets upset when someone asks him about his beginnings. And it is that before being an actor he was a musician, a rapper to be exact, and with his group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch he reaped radio hits such as Good Vibrations, Wild Side or I Need Money in 1991. His fleeting passage through music was enough to make them remember him.

Wahlberg’s filmography includes a lot of comedy –with jokes and risque situations next to Ted the bear or in films like Daddy’s War–, gangsters and police –2 Guns, Pain and Gain, The infiltrators–; science fiction with Transformers; dramas and terror –in The Happening and The Lovely Bones–; not to mention action cinema, in which he has moved naturally, and was the one that brought him to Colombia as part of the filming of Mile 22 (in 2018). He has done many things, but he had never jumped from a plane next to the stuntmen.

“I had to learn to fly, to control the thing in the air very well because of the strong wind. Of course, the cold is terrible up there, it was freezing. The truth is, it was very uncomfortable but fantastic, ”he says in the interview provided by the studio. When I read the script for Infinite, I wondered what it would be like to credibly take those tremendous scenes, like the airplane, from paper to action. And, the truth, it was very remarkable how it was achieved ”.

The beautiful Sophie Cookson and Wahlberg, in the film.

Infinite it’s pure entertainment, Antoine Fuqua knows how to make the audience stay glued to their seats. “I think this story will blow people’s minds, especially at the end,” says Wahlberg. “You will definitely find something new and different in the midst of all this remakes, second parts and reimagines, I think it’s something exciting. I think it is difficult to define the film because it moves between the smart and the sophisticated, and I’m sure everyone will enjoy it. “

