Mark Wahlberg cornered by memories and reincarnations

Mark Wahlberg, central figure of “Infinite”

American actor Mark Wahlberg, protagonist of “Infinite”, the action and science fiction film that comes directly to streaming tomorrow through the Paramount + platform, assured that he trusts that the public “will enjoy” the film because “it is difficult to find something original in a world of sequels, remakes and re-releases, and at the same time intelligent and sophisticated”.

The experienced performer and producer joined the filmmaker Antoine fuqua (“Training day”, 2001; the saga of “The vigilante”, 2014 and 2018) to bring to the screen a plot that Combine spiritual elements like reincarnation with ambitious visual effects scenes, close combat, car chases and explosions.

Chiwetel Eljofor the other great figure of the new Antoine Fuqua

Based on the novel “The Reincarnationist Papers”, by D. Eric Maikranz, the plot has an intriguing premise with Wahlberg in the role of Evan McCauley, a self-medicated man on the verge of mental collapse who discovers that he is wanted by the two factions of a secret group calling themselves “The Infinites”, which brings together people who have memories of each of their reincarnations and who have had a war for centuries.

“My character doesn’t really know who he is, he’s the type of person who has been dealing with internal problems, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia from a very young age, he has memory problems. He knows that he has a past but not how to put all the pieces together and now he is basically being persecuted by different people and he does not know why, ”Wahlberg explained in statements to Télam and other international media.

Wahlberg: “” My character really doesn’t know who he is ”

It is that McCauley is harassed from a young age by visions of places he never visited and is endowed with skills and knowledge that he never learned. His psychiatric diagnosis did nothing more than confuse him: he does not know that he is the leader of “The Believers”, the group of The Infinite who seek that their gifts serve for the progress of humanity.

“The infinities are reincarnations, and with each life cycle they can maintain the skills they learned before, and thus evolve and become more gifted, more talented”, explained the twice-Oscar-nominated actor. As the plot begins, McCauley is found by his former life companions for a time trial against “The Nihilists” led by Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who seek to end all life to stop the repetitive cycle of reincarnations, which they see as an eternal damnation rather than a gift.

The film, whose cast is completed Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien It was destined for cinemas in 2020, but the pandemic forced Paramount to suspend and, as has happened in these months with other large studios, to change the strategy to premiere directly in streaming.

“It was a bit different from the kind of story I’m used to. I’ve never gotten into a project that has action, thriller, and science fiction elements as well. And I thought ‘I have to do a couple of these before I’m too old to be credible on paper’”Wahlberg, who turned 50 this past June, joked about what drew him to the project, which he also co-produced.

Eljofor as Badhurst, the leader of The Nihilists

For the Boston-born actor, “Infinite” presents “a world that has not been seen before, which is quite difficult to achieve”: “In some ways it’s like we’ve already seen everything, but it’s a unique story. I think that those who want to see all that question of wish fulfilled that superhero movies have, but at the same time with their feet more on the ground, with more depth, will be pleasantly surprised “, he ventured.

In addition to the esoteric-philosophical assumption from which the story starts, for Wahlberg “Infinite” is attractive for its action scenes: “Reading a script, when you thought that practically everything has already been done, and finding scenes that leave you wondering how something like what you see on the page can be achieved in a realistic way is very impressive”the actor recalled.

“It’s hard -added- find something original in a world of sequels, remakes, re-releases, and at the same time intelligent and sophisticated ”.