Marcelo Flores was part of the Tri Sub-20 concentration

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.11.2021 18:24:52





The U-20 Mexican National Team will have a concentration that will serve for a final observation by Luis Perez prior to the participation of the team in the Revelations Cup. Marcelo Flores, who plays in the Premier League with Arsenal U-18, was summoned by the technician.

It should be noted that Flores continues to be called by the minor categories of the Tri, but has expressed his desire for more opportunities given the possibilities he has to represent Canada, his mother’s country of origin.

The template Perez will work in the High Performance Center of the Mexican Soccer Federation, from this Monday, November 1, until Thursday 4.

Once the players break their concentration, the strategist must make his final list to compete in the Revelations Cup from November 9 to 17 in Celaya with the selections of state Uniteds, Brazil and Colombia. It would be next Monday the 8th when the final call is announced.

It should be noted that there would not be many movements for the final call, because in this call there is only missing Diego Abreu, who is in Uruguay, but he would not be called since for this date he will go with the charrúa as part of the recognition that the youth carries between the two teams to have his final choice.

OTHER FOREIGN CALLS

Besides Flores, Antonio Jeremiah Leone and Christian torres of the LAFC together with Jonathan Alexander Pérez from LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer are other soccer players who are active abroad who received the Aztec call.