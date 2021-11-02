Marcelo Flores shines with a collective goal and acrobatic celebration with Arsenal

ANDl Mexican striker Marcelo Flores placeholder image continues to show a high level in the english football, and this weekend he gave a sample of his perfect integration to the style of play of the Arsenal sub 18 by turning a great team move into a goal, to later provide an acrobatic and colorful celebration.

Within the framework of Day 8 of Group B of the U18 Premier League, Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace last Saturday, and although the locals dominated the process of the actions, They could not prevent their fall by a score of 2-3, product of the full precision of the Palace on the offensive.

But the meeting served as a framework for Marcelo Flores confirmed his great technical and tactical gifts, Well, at minute 24, the Gunner offense built a side-by-side play that, ultimately, found the Mexican at the height of the penalty spot, so that the latter would get ahead of his marker to define with power and placement.

Afterwards, the Canadian-Mexican also taught acrobatics by executing a I celebrate with a return in the air characteristic of wrestling, which makes his sense of belonging to our country unmistakable.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state