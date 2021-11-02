maintains custody of their children

In recent days we have seen repeated the image of actress Angelina Jolie posing with her grown-up children on the red carpets of the cities where she has presented her latest film, Eternals. Good, everyone except Pax. In promotional interviews, the star explained how important her family is to her now, leaving aside the legal battle she has had with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and that she would have finally won in regard to the custody of her children. . Last week a Los Angeles court decided not to reopen the children’s case and thus settle the issue.

And it is that although more than five years have passed since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce in the middle of summer, the legal dispute colea. The tedious separation process took years to be elucidated, the actors stranded as they were in deciding how the custody of the couple’s six children would remain, a matter on which each of the actors would have spent a million dollars.

Lack of ethics

Although in May it seemed that everything had been closed with the granting of joint custody for both in July it was annulled because the private judge who was handling the case, John Ouderkirk, was disqualified and removed from the case by three other judges, who decided that he had incurred “unethical” in not disclosing his “professional relationships with Pitt’s advisers,” which called into question his “ability to be impartial.” After that disqualification, the children went back to Jolie. It was then that Pitt decided to request a new custody review of the children and filed an appeal in a California high court. A few days ago People magazine, pulling internal sources of the case, said that Pitt has been denied that new review.

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers have applauded the decision, as reported by People. “Mrs. Jolie is focused on her family and delighted that the well-being of children is not guided by unethical behavior,” they have stated, ensuring that they are happy that “ethics and what is best for children are prioritized. kids”. “We will not tolerate bad judicial behavior so that the interests of one of the parties are rewarded. Mrs. Jolie is very happy for her family and will continue to move forward, “they add.

Six children

The process affects five of the couple’s six children: Pax, who turns 18 in November and Jolie adopted in Vietnam in 2007; Zahara, 16 years old and who the actress adopted in Ethiopia; Shiloh, 15; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Maddox, who is now 20 years old, is out of the agreement because he is of legal age.