Machine Gun Kelly is blamed for cheating on Megan Fox

The model Sommer Ray came out to accuse the singer Machine Gun Kelly of having cheated on her with the actress Megan Fox, when they had not finished yet.

Sommer and Kelly dated for three months before ending in April 2020. According to the model’s words, she and the singer dated while he was filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with Fox. who first wanted to check if it was good enough for her, emphasizing that if the timeline is seen, it was cheating on her with Megan.

She relates that while these two were filming, she was in Puerto Rico, always a hotel, confident and calm, thinking that Megan was older, married and had children, so she was not suspicious.

Fox and Kelly made their relationship public that summer, through photographs where they could be seen spending time together, since Fox and her ex-husband confirmed their separation in 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

Ray emphasizes that the reason for his annoyance was the way the “Bloody Valentine” interpreter made their breakup public, writing on social networks “She took her things on my birthday. Cool.” To which Ray replied “Really? I thought she gave you your birthday present.”

Ray says that he confronted Kelly since he did not let her approach the set of recording the video for “Boody Valentine” (video he recorded with Megan Fox), to which he argued that it is about restrictions due to COVID-19. “I think even if I had had sex with him, he would have cheated on me with Megan.” He assures that he has not seen him again, but that if he does hear this, he will surely blame her.

“I don’t hate it, they make a cute couple.”

👍 I like

😍 I love it

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

Relationship. The model and the singer did not end on good terms after their breakup. (Special)

Newsstand, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox