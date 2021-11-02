Luis Suárez despises Antoine Griezmann and reveals who would be his best companion in Atlético de Madrid’s attack

Luis Suárez surprised Atlético de Madrid fans by revealing who his ideal attacking partner would be and sidelined Antoine Griezmann.

Luis Suárez surprised Atlético de Madrid fans by giving an interview for the official UEFA website in which he made it clear who he would have liked to be his attacking companion over Antoine Griezmann.

The Gunman is positioned as one of the most important elements in the squad that Diego Simeone trains after having accumulated six goals in eleven games played by La Liga Santander.

However, the Uruguayan forward ended up revealing in an interview for the official UEFA website that he would have loved to share an attacking pair with a mattress legend who was also trained by him. Cholo.

“Despite the fact that Fernando Torres left at that time, and although it would have been incredible to play with him,” he said about his time in Liverpool, but that he would also apply for the passage of Kid in the mattress entity.

Regarding the confrontation with his former team, Suárez recalled: “When I signed for Liverpool, I remembered that it was a team that I played with on the PlayStation. Any soccer player would want to play there, any child, any teenager. It was incredible to see the atmosphere in Anfield. Watching the Premier League matches was incredible, as was the opportunity to make one of my dreams come true, to be there, to feel the affection of the people from the first minute ”.

Luis Suárez is positioned to start in the match for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage with Atlético de Madrid against Liverpool in the hope of being one of the relevant elements in Simeone’s tactical structure.