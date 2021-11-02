Love and Thunder ‘with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reveal there will be flashbacks of this film

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ It is one of the most anticipated deliveries of the MCU Phase 4 And it is not for less since the God of Thunder is one of the favorite characters of the fans. And there are news regarding the filming and that is new images have been leaked in which we see Natalie Portman.

Portman already appeared in the first two installments of Thor, although in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ there was no trace her. Of course, since his return to the MCU was confirmed, fans are eager to know what he has been doing all this time.

But now the new photos that they have leaked from the set seem to reveal that we will see flashbacks of ‘Thor: The Dark World’ again. In the tweets that he shares the images of the filming, he says: “Okay, they are shooting 100% a scene that is a flashback for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Natalie Portman has always had short hair during the filming of the rest of the scenes of the film, but now she wears a wig from ‘The Dark World’“.

To this, he continues to show more images and we can also see Chris Hemsworth qHe does not wear the eye patch either, the result of the latest events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the user keeps counting: “More photos of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waitit and Natalie Portman from the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Los Angeles. Even if it’s only in flashbacks, I like to see him with long hair again. “

At the moment ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, after most of Marvel movies that were to arrive in 2022 were delayed.

