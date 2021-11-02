Livia Brito, the heartless, evokes Angelina Jolie and falls in love as Lara Croft. | Instagram special

Livia brito, the heartless, evokes Angelina Jolie and fall in love like Lara CroftWell, for this past Halloween night, the Cuban actress captivated with her curves and a tight outfit.

Although, the actress of “The soulless” and “The Pilot“She had already been seen as a brave little red riding hood, she saved the best for last because she combined the strength of”Fernanda linares placeholder image”And the mythical character of video games and cinema to steal glances among his followers.

On this occasion, Livia Brito wore a tight top with mini shorts and suspenders where the intrepid Lara Croft usually carry weapons and utensils. Her impressive dark hair looked very practical in a braid and perfectly made us think that if there was a Latin adaptation, she would be the one chosen to give life to the character that Angelina Jolie take to the movies.

In a few minutes the posing of Livia brito was filled with comments and there was no shortage of those who offered to give him his “trick or treat” in exchange for a photo, alluding to “Halloween.”

The tomb raider costume from Livia brito She further highlighted her figure and her marked abdomen, as we remember that the Cuban actress is part of the fit lifestyle and has now placed it within the reach of all her followers.

Livia Brito and life after “La desalmada”

More than 5.1 million people gathered last Friday to see the end of “The soulless”Telenovela that marked the return of Livia brito to the small screen next to Jose Ron, Eduardo Santamarina, Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa and an impressive cast.

Livia brito She was one of the attendees at the meeting organized by the producer of the telenovela José Alberto “El Güero” Castro and transmitted part of what the team experienced watching the last episode, where the door was left open to a second part of the story.

Without a doubt the character of “Fernanda linares placeholder image”Has been one that marked his career but instead of gaining fame and going to sleep, Livia brito She is more active than ever because now she will pause her performance to share her experience with healthy habits, inviting a fit challenge on her social networks, where she will also have the support of her personal trainer.

Livia brito inspires with her impeccable figure and after launching the wonderful girdle, an article that helps to define the abdomen and reduce measurements, comes the complement for those who seek not only to be beautiful like her but also to improve their health through a diet fury.