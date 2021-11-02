Lionel Messi is out of PSG due to injury

Paris France. Argentine star Lionel Messi will be low at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) due to discomfort in the left hamstring muscle for the match of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League that the French team will face Leipzig on Wednesday in Germany.

America no longer scares | Dictation

As reported by PSG in his call for the match, Messi has presented discomfort and pain in his left knee after suffering a concussion, so he will not travel to Leipzig with the Parisian team.

It might interest you: Nobody asked me to play for free at Barcelona: Messi



Instead, the French attacker Kylian returns to the call Mbappe, who missed the last Ligue 1 game due to a respiratory infection.

Mauricio Pochettino does not have defender Sergio Ramos

He continues to leave the team he trains Mauricio Pochettino the spanish defender

Sergio Ramos

, and two midfielders, the Italian Marco Verratti and the Argentine Leandro Paredes.

The PSG will travel to Germany to try to maintain the lead of Group A in the first leg of the group stage of the Champions League against the German squad, a team that they beat 3-2 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and which is the last of the group, as they have not yet scored in this competition.

Group A is completed by

Manchester City

, current second in the group with six points after Paris Saint Germain with seven; and Brujas, which is third with four units.

In an interview for the newspaper ‘Sport’ Messi He confessed that the continuous calls of the Argentine team for the qualifying round heading to Qatar 2022 do not allow him to join his new team 100 percent.

It might interest you: VIDEO: Great goal by Chicharito Hernández in MLS



“At a sporting level it seems that it never really starts, because I have a game with the national team every month. You have not just settled in that you have to leave again, and this makes things more difficult, but little by little I am entering the dynamics of the club because beyond the fact that they are here for two months, there are still not many games that I played ” .