Leonardo DiCaprio unleashes passion at COP26 climate summit – Noticieros Televisa

American actor Leonardo Di Caprio created a stir today, November 2, 2021, at the COP26, where he was surrounded by a mass of fans and journalists while on his way to a meeting with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

While it was anticipated that the actor would be in Glasgow for the COP26, there were no indications of his travel plans or his arrival, which has caused a great surprise among the attendees, according to the local newspaper “Glasgow Times”.

On his way to meet the Costa Rican president, the Hollywood superstar was discovered by conference attendees, who quickly recognized and surrounded him, despite wearing sunglasses in an attempt to go unnoticed.

The American actor, known for his environmental concerns, was a key activist in the fight to save Cameroon’s Ebo forest from the mining industry, an initiative of which Kew was also a part.

In addition, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, thanked the actor for his message in support of the announcement of the creation of a new marine reserve in the Galapagos archipelago.

“Thank you for your message. Our Government is committed to protecting the environment. The Galapagos Islands are a treasure to the world. We will continue working towards a sustainable ecological transition, ”Lasso wrote on his Twitter account.

The actor, famous for films such as “Blood Diamond” or “Titanic”, was also photographed on Monday night in a ceremony at “The Engine Works” a multipurpose space in Glasgow.

The British producer and writer, Paul Goodenough, published on his official Instagram account an image in which he appears with the American actor.

In said photograph, Say Caprio appears holding a copy of a book entitled ‘The Most Important Comic on Earth: Stories to Save the World’, a collaboration written by a team of 300 environmentalists to raise awareness about climate change.

With information from EFE

AAE