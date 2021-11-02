Leonardo DiCaprio dressed up as a 100-year-old man for Halloween and no one could recognize him

With the arrival of Halloween the craziest costumes begin to appear and of course Hollywood stars have not hesitated to show their imaginations when choosing a costume.

Leonardo Dicaprio He has been one of the actors who has made things the most difficult for his fans and is that the actor has gone to a costume party but almost no one has been able to recognize him. In fact, it seemed like DiCaprio was going incognito to the party.

As reported from Page Six, the actor He disguised himself as a 100-year-old man and attended the event with his partner Camila Morrone. In addition, the party featured other great celebrities such as rapper Drake or model Alessandra Ambrosio.

‘Don’t Look Up’ will be Leonardo DiCaprio’s next movie

It is going to be one of the great movies of Nerflix and it is that the streaming platform has managed to bring together many of the great Hollywood stars for ‘Don’t Look Up’. Of course the big surprise for the fans will be to see Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence together for the first time in a movie.

‘Don’t Look Up’ will tell the story of Kate Dibiasky, Jennifer Lawrence, an astronomy graduate student, and their professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, Leonardo DiCaprio, make an amazing discovery: there is a comet orbiting in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward.

The movie will be directed by acclaimed director Adam McKay, winner of the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for ‘The big bet’. In addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio in the film we can enjoy great performers such as Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep or Ariana Grande among others.

