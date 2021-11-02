Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Lasso on the creation of a new marine area

The American actor, film producer and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated today, Monday, November 1, 2021, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, for the creation of a new marine reserve of 60,000 square kilometers in the Galapagos Islands in exchange for the world’s largest debt-for-conservation swap.

“Congratulations to the Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on the creation of a new Marine Protected Area of 23,166 square miles near the Galapagos and the new debt swap to help manage it, announced today at COP26, “DiCaprio wrote on his Twitter account. The world summit on climate COP26 It takes place in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from November 1 to the 12th. Around 120 world leaders attend the event.

The President responded to the actor on his Twitter account. “Thank you for your message. Our government is committed to protecting the environment. The Galapagos Islands are a treasure to the world. We will continue to work towards a sustainable ecological transition, ”said Lasso.

Congratulations to Ecuadorian President @LassoGuillermo on the creation of a new 23,166-square-mile Marine Protected Area near the Galapagos and the new debt swap to help manage it, announced today at # COP26. (📷: @shawnheinrichs) pic.twitter.com/Uj1vzJN2RE – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 1, 2021

In another message on the social network, DiCaprio also joined Antonio Guterres, general secretary of the UN, which urged leaders at COP26 to take “action for the climate crucial, safeguard our future and save humanity. Now is the time for ambition, solidarity and action, ”said the actor.

President Lasso announced this morning the creation of a new marine reserve of 60,000 kilometers squares in the Galapagos Islands.

The new marine reserve in the “enchanted islands”Adds to the“ more than 130,000 square kilometers of its waters that are a protected marine reserve ”and where“ 95% of the registered species are unique in the world ”.

Thank you for your message. Our government is committed to the protection of the environment. The Galapagos Islands is a treasure to the world. We will keep working towards a sustainable ecological transition. https://t.co/L2HWLVH4FB – Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 1, 2021

The new reserve will have 30,000 kilometers of non-fishery production zone located on the Cocos mountain range and 30,000 kilometers of non-longline located at the continuation of the marine reserve in the northwest and “will also serve as a living laboratory for the development of scientific research“, said.

In the framework of COP26, Lasso met “with Lord Zac goldsmith, UK Minister for the Pacific and Environment, and Fiona Clouder, ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean of COP26 “and noted that” Ecuador works for the ecological transition through international cooperation, “he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, he indicated that he had “a pleasant meeting with Jeff bezos, founder of Amazon and globally recognized entrepreneur ”.

“We are very happy that Ecuador is seen as an attractive investment destination, which translates into reactivation and more employment for Ecuadorians,” said the head of state.

In addition, he placed Photographs and reported other contacts: “Wonderful meeting with Angela Merkel, a great leader in political leadership. We express our admiration for his tenure as Chancellor of Germany and we wish him success in the future ”.

Lasso will hold a multilateral meeting with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, during the UN climate summit; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the President of the European Comission, Ursula von der Leyen.



