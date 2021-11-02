launch and price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Beats has new Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones: the Beats Fit Pro are focused on the most active users, with a design that promises to keep them in your ears no matter how much you move.

The new Beats Fit Pro take the concept true-wireless and the noise cancellation of the Studio Buds, but now in a design with “wings” that fit inside the ear to keep the hearing aids in place, even during the most hectic activity, like exercising or dancing.

Beats Fit Pro, technical characteristics

Beats fit Pro Dimensions and weight Headphones: 3 x 2.4 x 1.9 cm, 5.6 grams each Case: 6.2 x 6.2 x 2.85 cm, 55.1 grams Sound “Custom” acoustic platform for powerful, balanced sound Active noise cancellation Transparency mode Spatial audio connectivity Compatible with iOS and Android One-touch connectivity on iOS thanks to the Apple H1 chip Android App Bluetooth Class 1 Battery Up to 6 hours of noise-canceling music playback on a single charge 18 hours of playtime with the extra charge of the case Fast Fuel fast charge, up to an hour of playback with just 5 minutes of charge USB-C charging Others A physical button on each earbud for playback control Optical and motion sensors for pause and automatic playback when putting on / taking off headphones IPX4 protection for water and sweat resistance

A peculiar design

The idea of ​​the Beats Fit Pro is to bring the safety before the movement of the Powerbeats / Powerbeats Pro to a much more compact and transportable format, like that of the Studio Buds, without neglecting noise cancellation. This is how Beats achieved a peculiar design with the safety “wings” that protrude from the headphones, and which are soft and flexible to adapt to the ear of any user.

The Beats Fit Pro have inside the Apple H1 chip and therefore all the variety of unique characteristics of the company’s headphones: one-step pairing, automatic synchronization between iCloud devices, quick switching between Apple devices, among other functions. In addition, the Fit Pro have support for Spatial Audio.

As we already mentioned, noise cancellation is included in the Beats Fit Pro, in fact with the same technology present in the AirPods Pro. Similarly, the integrated microphones allow the use of transparency mode to let in external sound when necessary.

The Beats Fit Pro are also compatible with Android and have an app that allows you to make various settings. For controls, the headphones have a physical button, instead of touch zones. Finally, its autonomy reaches 24 hours, according to Beats, and its charge is by USB-C.

Beats Fit Pro, availability and price





The new Beats Fit Pro are officially priced at $ 199.99, and they are already available in the Apple online store for the United States, in four colors: black, gray, white and purple.

In the case of Mexico, the Beats Fit Pro are not yet listed in the Apple Store, but if we take into account that the Beats Studio Buds did arrive in the country, it is likely that these new headphones will also do so soon.