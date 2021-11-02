“Latino drivers have always been singled out in Formula 1”

The Venezuelan pointed out that the European press makes differences with pilots from other regions, despite the fact that their results endorse them.

Pastor Maldonado, Venezuelan driver who won the Spanish Grand Prix in the 2012 Season, commented in an interview for ESPN that the Latin American pilots who have participated in the Formula 1, have always been singled out, despite the good results they have given in the highest motorsport series in the world.

“Latinos have always pointed a finger at usLet’s remember that the sport was born in Europe and then the European press has always had a great favoritism for its own pilots and that is normal, just as the Mexican follows Checo, the Venezuelan press covered me very well at all times and so successively. However, the world press, from where we all have that great reference of motorsport and Formula 1 is the English, German, and Italian press that have dominated the information of this sport for a long time. So we have always been singled out, but we have also always given the result, which is one of the things that he does not like very much. The results speak for themselves and I think we have been riders who have earned our position and position with a lot of sacrifice and a lot of sweat, “he said. Maldonado.

Pastor Maldonado considers it difficult for Sergio Pérez to win the Mexican GP this weekend. AP Photo

On the participation of ‘Checo’ Pérez in the next Grand Prix of Mexico, Pastor considers it difficult for the Mexican to obtain first place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, due to the closeness for the title between Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“There is a slightly delicate situation between Mercedes and Red Bull, if we analyze cold, there the drivers are fighting for a season and there could be team orders, that has been there for many years and it can continue to be, especially when there is much at stake. Perhaps today is too much at stake and the difference has been minimal throughout the season, each time the end of the season approaches, the tension continues to grow, “the Venezuelan said.

Shepherd commented that the strategy that Red Bull could plan would benefit the Dutchman due to the title dispute, so that the Mexican could rise with third place in the Grand Prix of Mexico.

“One of the possibilities would be that he was first and his partner was third, that would be the best thing that could happen to ‘Checo’, because I think he is first and his partner Verstappen is second, perhaps a decision quite hard and delicate because we are racing at ‘Checo’ house, the team is going to have to make the decision to sacrifice the victory. So I think that it is not what they should take care of, but that they also have to run with a little luck that his partner is not just behind him, “he concluded Maldonado.