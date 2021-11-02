Latest Wellness News, Indian Wellness News & Updates – EzAnime.net

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked increased interest in Ayurveda, especially due to the herbs that support immune health.

This change in consumer behavior was evident with the increase in demand for consumer goods consumer goods with immune boosters along with Ayurvedic supplements.

By Dr. Hariprasad

The increasing popularity of natural medicines among consumers and their benefits is another key factor driving the market for Ayurvedic products in India. Consumers have come to realize that Ayurveda is much more than just grandma's home remedies. Many countries have accepted Ayurveda as a primary or secondary health care system.

Ayurveda in the Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% between 2021 and 2026.

Recognized as a traditional medicine by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ayurveda is an integral part of the Indian health system. It is estimated that a vast majority of people in the South Asian nations depend on the wisdom of Ayurveda for their daily well-being.

Since last year, the demand for herbal products for medicinal use has increased significantly in India, the United States, Europe and other emerging regions. Unlike any other therapy, Ayurveda is nothing more than a lifestyle that can create a long-term impact on a person’s life; therefore, consumers increasingly prefer products with natural or herbal ingredients to instill the goodness of Ayurveda in their minds and bodies.

Prevention of respiratory diseases with the help of Ayurveda.

Over time, herbs such as Guggulu, Yashtimadhu, Haridra, along with Tulasi, have had a positive and multifaceted influence on immunity and respiratory functions. Ayurvedic preparations containing these herbs have important immunomodulatory properties, and herbs such as Haridra, Tulasi, and Vasaka can be used to treat a variety of respiratory diseases. Ideally, the main requirement of a healthy Ayurveda-inspired lifestyle should include a nutritious diet, meditation, yoga, and time in nature.

Other Important Ayurvedic Herbs

According to studies, taking Ayurvedic herbs regularly helps to support the management of viral fever, cold and flu. Some of the herbs that should be included in our daily life are Ashvagandha, Methi, Brahmi, Shatavari, Punarnava, Tulasi, Hadjod, Tagara, Amalaki, Yashtimadhu, Karela, Vrikshamla, Shallaki, and Triphala. Ashvagandha is an herb that increases the body’s ability to resist infection and increases strength and immunity.

Similarly, Methi and Amalaki support healthy glucose metabolism and lipid levels. Tulasi suppresses coughs, aids in mucus mobilization, and herbs like Hadjod and Karela help to strengthen bones and regulate the body’s glucose level, respectively.

Ayurveda is not only a medicinal system, but also a way of life. It has been accepted as a way of life in many countries, as it helps to restore individual balance between mind and body. In addition, it emphasizes how nature has solutions for most of our health problems and, therefore, finding answers by incorporating the benefits of natural products enriches healthy life.

Ayurveda as a way of life can be of great help in combating the stress that people face every day due to the fast pace of life in the modern world. The COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on consumer consumption behavior, and this increased understanding of including herbal ingredients in the daily routine is here to stay.

Ayurveda: the oldest medical system in the world

Ayurveda is one of the oldest medical systems in the world with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. Tracing its origins back 5,000 years, Ayurveda has been serving the health care needs of people.

Ayurveda encourages making dietary and lifestyle changes to restore homeostasis in the body, mind, and spirit. This ancient system of medicine helps keep our bodies free from physiological pain and disease.

Literally translated as the “science of life”, Ayurveda conceives the concept of health as holistic, encompassing physical, mental, social, emotional and spiritual dimensions.

(The author is a research scientist, Discovery Sciences Group and R&D center, Himalaya Wellness Company. The article is for informational purposes only. Consult medical experts and healthcare professionals before starting any therapy, medication and / or remedy. The opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)

