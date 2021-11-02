Last Night in Soho and Edgar Wright’s Best Movies

Edgar wright does not have the same career years as Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and other great directors of our time, but he has already earned a place in the list of the best and his films are a guarantee.

Best known for his famous Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy, what includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, Wright mixes horror with action and comedy, and presents fresh, innovative stories with interesting unique twists that have caught the attention of critics and led him to become one of the greats, constantly proving that you don’t need a great study or raise billions of dollars (such as Marvel) to do something good.

Within his films you can find several elements in common, the same actor usually appears with different characters in several of his films, there is always a message about the real world and the obstacles we all face (he usually talks about friendship or process of becoming an adult) and you can find little tributes to the movies that marked him and led him to develop his own style, and the best part is that each movie is completely different from the one before.

Wright not only does he create stories, he creates worlds for his characters to live in and for audiences to be completely lost and immersed, and he has a very interesting way of making things that might seem mundane and ordinary become extraordinary.

It is cinema to entertain, but in an intelligent way, and this is why many of the films of Wright They are already cult classics with millions of followers.

Edgar Wright Movies:

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

The best movie of Edgar wright is the journey of a teenager to win the heart of the woman he loves, overcoming a series of obstacles (ex-boyfriends) almost as if it were Hercules on a mission to earn his place on Olympus.

The film is based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley and it’s an epic love story that pays tribute to comics and video games, with a hero (Michael Wax) unexpected that, despite all his faults, ends up as a character you can’t help but support. Scott Pilgrim is one of the best movies of the century and has many interesting cameos from great actors.

Baby driver

Even Guillermo del Toro recognized the genius of this chase movie, which talks about the trauma and consequences of our actions (with a perfect soundtrack). The movie has a lot of style and a fast pace that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

The story, starring Ansel Elgort, follows Baby, who works as an escape car driver for a criminal leader who promises to set him free after completing some jobs, Baby believes that he will finally have the opportunity to start from scratch and escape from that world, but he is betrayed and must perform dangerous, and doomed, work to save his girlfriend and earn her freedom.

Last Night in Soho

This is the newest movie on the list of Edgar wright and it is a mysterious thriller about time travel and the dream we all have of having a different life. Wright’s films always have a lot of style and this might be the one that has the most so far and, as always, the soundtrack is something special.

Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit, is a fashion student who, after traveling to London, discovers that she can travel to Soho in the 60s, where her story is connected with that of a mysterious singer, Anya Taylor-Joy, who becomes the center of a disturbing case that is gradually revealed and that is consuming his life in unexpected ways.

The World’s End

Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Rosamund Pike, This film belongs to the Cornetto Trilogy and, although it is usually mentioned after Hot Fuzz or Shaun of the Dead, It is a classic that is worth seeing again.

This is the story of a man who, in the midst of the crisis of his 40s, decides to gather his friends from his youth for an epic adventure, visiting as many bars as possible in a single night to complete a marathon known as “The Golden Mile.” , which ends in a legendary pub. Anything that can go wrong does, old problems from the past come to light and the journey becomes something much more complex, and that is what helps Wright tell his story in which he finally talks about the importance of friends and the way our lives change as we grow up.

Shaun of the dead

This is the centerpiece of the Cornetto trilogy and the movie Wright is best known for. Shaun of the Dead is considered a cult classic and helped establish many of the classic elements of the director’s style.

It’s a movie about the importance of having friends where music is again at the center, and it’s a zombie story with a comical and irreverent twist. Shaun is a 29-year-old man who is not exactly successful or wants to be, he hates his job and has a relationship that is about to be destroyed, but is forced to change and take responsibility when he is caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Hot fuzz

The other movie of the Cornetto Trilogy It is a clever and very funny comedy, which shows that it is a genre that can be explored in many ways (confirms that the ridiculous and the absurd also work).

The story follows London policeman Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg), who has a 400% arrest record and is very good at his job, so his superiors decide to send him to a small town to help other officers and teach them everything he knows. Nothing ever happens in town, until a series of mysterious murders begin to take place and Nicholas becomes the only hope to solve them.