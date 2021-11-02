LAFC risks life against Vancouver with Vela on the bench

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.11.2021 19:21:05





To the surprise of many, Carlos Vela will be a substitute again in the next LAFC match, in which they will play their playoff berth against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday. The Mexican is now fully recovered from the injury that kept him absent for two months, however, Bob Bradley decided to send him back to the bench.

“It was great to have him in the game for 15 minutes (against Seattle Sounders). He’s ready to give us a play, something special, everyone knows that having Carlos in that position for us can make a difference. It’s something that will pay dividends, “Bradley commented on how decisive the ’10’ can be.

Secondly, He added that he will repeat the eleven they defeated the Seattle Sounders last week, in order to keep up the good rhythm of the last meeting.

“We will see how the game goes and we will determine how it can help us. The approach will be the same as against Seattle. That the boys who are starters push in that game and we will seek to take advantage of a good collective effort “

Carlos Vela’s team is ninth in the MLS Western Conference, so they need to beat Vancouver and Colorado for a chance to make the playoffs.