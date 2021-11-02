Kun Agüero, at least three months off after suffering an arrhythmia

The Argentine forward of Barcelona Sergio Aguero, who suffered a cardiac arrhythmia in the last game of The league before him Deportivo Alavés, will be, at least, the next three months off, as reported this Monday by the Catalan club’s medical services.

“The Kun Aguero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by the doctor Josep Brugada. It is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine its recovery process “, informed the Barcelona entity.

The Argentine striker left the Camp Nou by ambulance last Saturday, after being replaced in the 42nd minute by Philippe Coutinho after suffering an episode of chest discomfort that caused him respiratory problems and prevented him from continuing on the pitch.

Omen, 33, was then transferred to a hospital in Barcelona, where he has undergone, during the last two days, an exhaustive cardiological study.

The player will be undergoing treatment for the next three months under the exhaustive supervision of doctors, so he will not play again, at least, until next February.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: VIDEO: RAÚL JIMÉNEZ SCORED A GOAL IN THE WOLVES VS EVERTON