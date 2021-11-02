Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande’s ex, appeared holding hands | Viral

Jean G. Fowler

Is there a romance on the doorstep between the stars? A photo raised speculation between the two

Now what Kim kardashian She is an officially single woman since she concluded her divorce with Kanye West last February, romances with different personalities have been attributed to her; in this case, was seen holding hands withn Pete Davidson, former Ariana Grande and famous comedian from Saturday night Live.

They both enjoyed a fun time at Knott’s Berry Farm Park in California, USA, where photos showed them holding hands while riding a roller coaster.

Although it was apparently a gesture brought on by the adrenaline of the mechanical game, the photograph of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was enough to raise alarms about more than just friendship.

The pair met recently when the Kardashian star had a special show of SNL, where they shared a sketch together in which they kissed when impersonating Jasmine and Aladdin.

However, it seems that for now they are just friends, since they share a social circle and enjoy spending time together, since they attended the amusement park with Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé Travis Barker and other friends.