Khloé Kardashian and True have covid-19, this is what is known about their health

LOS ANGELES, USA.-Khloé Kardashian and her little daughter True they tested positive for covid-19, as reported by the businesswoman on her social networks.

“I wanted to let you know that True and I tested positive for covid. I have had to cancel several commitments and I am sorry. Fortunately I have been vaccinated so everything will be fine,” he said.

Both are in isolation and will remain so until they test negative for the virus. “We will be here in quarantine and following the rules,” he added, asking his followers to take care of themselves. “Everyone stay safe.”

It is important to remember that the 37-year-old businesswoman had already faced the disease. Khloé recounted during an interview the heartbreaking moment she experienced when she had to separate from her daughter, as she had to pretend that she was away from home and lock herself in her room so as not to have contact with her.

Her family has not mentioned anything regarding Khloé’s health.

