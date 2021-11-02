Khloé Kardashian and True enjoy a Halloween at home after testing positive for Covid | News

Last week Khloé kardashian made it known that she and her daughter True thompson They had tested positive for Covid, which is why they would be confined to home. This announcement was made just a couple of days before Halloween, one of the favorite celebrations of this media family. However, even though they were in strict quarantine, Koko She wanted the occasion not to go unnoticed, and she looked for a way for her little girl to enjoy the day. The 37-year-old celeb shared on her Instagram Stories a cute selfie in which she showed the discreet costumes that she and her baby wore for the celebration. In the photo you can see both dressed in black, Tutu combed with two small chongos, and her mother with a diadem of ears, and with huge mustaches painted on her face. “Happy Halloween”Khloé indicated next to the image in which she was seen hugging and kissing her daughter. In addition, the founder of Good american shared a compilation of True’s costumes throughout her three years, from dressing her as a tender pumpkin, until she became a cute mermaid, and between these two outfits there were at least a dozen more: bee, panda, elephant , swan, lion, dalmatian…. She even posted photos from last Halloween in which she coordinated her costume as Cleopatra with that of Tristan thompson, inspired by Marcus Aurelius. “Hi guys, I wanted to let you know that True and I tested positive for Covid”, wrote the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the beginning of the message he posted on his Instagram last Friday. “I had to cancel several commitments and I regret not being able to make them come true,” he continued. “Fortunately, I am already vaccinated, so everything will be fine. We will be here in quarantine and following the current protocols. That they are all well “, he concluded, without giving more details and without revealing if any other member of the Kardashian clan has also been infected.