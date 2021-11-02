Keanu Reeves reacted like this when seeing Matrix 4 finished

At the end of the year we will be able to see Matrix 4 and it will surely be something shocking especially if we pay attention to Keanu Reeves who was impressed when he saw it finished.

We have already been able to enjoy the trailer of Matrix 4 where we can see that they have rebooted history and updated it to modern times, as more than 20 years have passed since the first installment stormed theaters and changed the film industry forever. Now the director Lana Wachowski has shared the words that he said Keanu reeves watching the finished movie.

“We showed the movie to Keanu Reeves, and he was really impressed by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it’s incredibly revealing. And he’s just sitting there, and you don’t expect an incredible revelation to come, out of him at the moment, as if a casual brilliance was just coming out of Keanu. He was setting there, and he says: Twenty years ago, he told a story in which he described the next twenty years and the issues of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we thought about it, and it gave us a framework to be able to think and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and somehow made it through for the next twenty years. And he was like: How did you do that? “

Here we leave you the trailer of Matrix 4 for you to enjoy it one more time.

What is the movie about?

For now we have few details of the plot, but it seems that NEO (Keanu Reeves) he has memories of the events that happened in the previous films and must discover what is really happening. Since you are living in a simulation and there really is a reality beyond where humans can live free.

In the cast apart from Keanu reeves we also have Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson, and Andrew Caldwell.

Matrix 4 It will premiere on December 17, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.