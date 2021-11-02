Katy Perry celebrates 37 years in Los Cabos | Celebs U

Katia Treviño

The singer and Orlando Bloom enjoyed the Mexican beaches aboard a yacht with several friends.

Mexican beaches are a favorite of celebrities and that is why they choose them to vacation, such is the case of Katy Perry. The ‘Roar’ singer traveled to Los Cabos, Baja California to celebrate her 37th birthday surrounded by her loved ones, including her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

It was on Instagram where the famous one published several photographs of her celebration. “When you’re 37, hangovers last 5-7 business days,” Perry sneered.

In the photos he shared, it can be seen that his room was decorated with colored balloons on the occasion of his birthday. In addition, he showed that he rode a horse along the shore of the beach with his friends and enjoyed an outdoor movie at night.

In social networks more postcards circulated where it is seen that he had an unforgettable weekend while riding a yacht. The artist wore a purple strapless swimsuit, which she combined with a beige hat.

From what you can see, the couple’s baby, Daisy Dove Bloom, also attended her mother’s celebration. His daughter was enjoying the sun, the sea and the sand in the arms of her famous parents.