José Urquidy master of World Series control

It seems that wherever baseball is played, few pitchers have never heard such a shout from the stands. Unless, of course, you are one of those pitchers in the style of Greg Maddux, Curt Schilling … or the Mexican José Urquidy every time he appears in a World Series game.
Urquidy became the Latin American pitcher with the most wins in the history of the World Series on Sunday, reaching three, two of them in this edition against the Braves (the other was in 2019 vs. the Nationals). But probably equally or more impressive is that it still went without tickets in the Fall Classic.
After working a blank episode Sunday in Game 5, Urquidy now has 11.2 lifetime innings worked in World Series games (3-0, 1.54 ERA). And you still haven’t given your first passport.
How strange is that?
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Urquidy is only the fourth pitcher since 1934 to begin his World Series career with a streak of at least 11.2 innings without walking, joining John Smoltz (12 IP, 1991), Johnny Sain (18 IP, 1948-51) and Schoolboy Rowe (35.1 IP, 1934-35).
Urquidy is also only the 3rd pitcher with a string of 11.2 innings without walks in World Series games since 2000, alongside Madison Bumgarner (18 IP, 2014) and Roger Clemens (13.1 IP, 2001-2005).
Urquidy, of course, could continue to extend his run and beat Smoltz and Sain in this same World Series, depending on whether he is used – and for how long – in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. And, of course, if you maintain the impeccable control that you have shown so far.
.